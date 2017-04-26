Zion Lutheran Preschool teacher wins WGEM Golden Apple Award - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Zion Lutheran Preschool teacher wins WGEM Golden Apple Award

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
April's WGEM Golden Apple award went to a Zion Lutheran Preschool teacher who helps students in and out of the classroom.

"I've always had a love for children and just the desire to teach them," said Luella Powell.

Mrs. Powell's preschool students and their parents were able to show love back by nominating her for the WGEM Golden Apple Award. 

Two of her students, Kye and Laney, were among the students who nominated her. They said she has helped them learn the alphabet. 

"First when we started letters, I thought it was really hard, but now it's becoming easier," said Kye.

"It's very rewarding and humbling to realize that they think that much of me to nominate me for the golden apple award," said Powell. 

She said she's never thought of teaching as work, but a passion.

"It's very rewarding to know that I can help them prepare for their next step in their education. To come to school and know that I am helping them and preparing them for life. It's been very rewarding for me," said Powell. 

The Golden Apple Award comes near the end of Mrs. Powell's 45-year career.  She plans to retire in June.

"It just tops of my whole career," she said. 

 

