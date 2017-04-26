Open house at Keokuk Union Depot this weekend

The Keokuk Union Depot is holding an open house this weekend.

The Depot is looking for your memorabilia and wants to hear from residents.

You can tour the facility and check out new pictures and history on display.

They have displays from President Teddy Roosevelt's visit to Keokuk, to a cane used by well-known employee at the depot.

"Any type of memorabilia," Deb Marion, President of the Keokuk Union Depot Commission said. "Maybe your grandfather was a conductor on the railroad or one of your relatives has something. It could be a picture, it could be the conductor buttons, or a timetable. It could be almost anything you'd like to share or give to us."

The open house will be from 9 a.m to noon on Saturday.