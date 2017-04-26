Volunteers needed to build new playground at Rand Park

Keokuk is asking for volunteers to help build a new playground at Rand Park.

The public works department says it's replacing 25-year-old equipment which officials said is deteriorating and has become a safety hazard.

Rand Park is one of the biggest city parks and officials said it's important to have a playground for neighborhood kids.

"It's a big play structure, similar to the one that was already there," Public Works Director Mark Bousselot said. "The color has changed, the size has changed, instead of sand, we are adding pour in place rubber to be ADA accessible."

If you'd like to volunteer to build the new playground, show up at Rand Park -- Friday and Saturday starting at 8 a.m.