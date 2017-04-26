Volunteers needed to build new playground at Rand Park - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Volunteers needed to build new playground at Rand Park

Posted:
New playground site at Rand Park. New playground site at Rand Park.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Keokuk is asking for volunteers to help build a new playground at Rand Park. 

The public works department says it's replacing 25-year-old equipment which officials said is deteriorating and has become a safety hazard.

Rand Park is one of the biggest city parks and officials said it's important to have a playground for neighborhood kids.

"It's a big play structure, similar to the one that was already there," Public Works Director Mark Bousselot said. "The color has changed, the size has changed, instead of sand, we are adding pour in place rubber to be ADA accessible." 

If you'd like to volunteer to build the new playground, show up at Rand Park -- Friday and Saturday starting at 8 a.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.