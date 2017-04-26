QND sends its fearless five to the collegiate level

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- With graduation only a few weeks away, and their high school playing days as a unit over, five Quincy Notre Dame senior student athletes got a unique opportunity Wednesday afternoon.



They got to a chance to hold their college signing ceremony together.



Johnny Ray, Justin Bottorff, Nate Hoebing, Carter Cramsey, and Jacob Mayfield all made their decisions official.



Ray is taking his baseball skills to Illinois State.



"It's something that I'm very excited about. I cannot wait to get on campus and start the grind of (NCAA) Division I baseball, and the next step," Ray said.



"I feel like I'm ready for it and it's been something that I'm really looking forward to. (Illinois State) really showed interest in me and made me feel very wanted."



A pair of Raiders are heading to 18th and College.



Bottorff will continue his basketball career at Quincy University while Hoebing is planning on making his mark with the Hawks golf program.



"It's a dream come true," Bottorff noted.



"I've been working for this for a very long time to have an opportunity to play at the next level. I'm extremely blessed to have this opportunity and I'm excited for the future."



According to Hoebing, "I kind of put academics and golf both (first). (QU has) a program that's up and coming and I like the idea of helping the program improve. Academically they have what I want to study and that's most important, plus I love the area."



Two QND basketball players will team up at the next level as Cramsey and Mayfield join a John Wood program that's oozing with local talent, and Cramsey and Mayfield hope to give the Trail Blazers a jolt.



"It's just a great program," Cramsey explained. "When I visited, and played some open gyms with the players, I just really clicked with them on and off the court."



Mayfield added: "It's huge for me because it's in town and gives me a nice chance to develop my game, and I'm very excited for my next two years. I think it was just the best fit for me. When I went and visited, and talked with Coach Hoyt he's great, and that's kind of what I'm looking forward to."