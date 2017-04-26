Love for basketball drives Pazanin to Quincy High School

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The message was made loud and clear.



The new head coach of the Quincy High School girls basketball program wanted to find a home where basketball is a main focus.



Martin Pazanin was introduced as the leader of the Blue Devils Wednesday morning following Brad Bergman's decision in early March to step away.



Pazanin comes to Quincy having spent the last two seasons as head coach at Mundelein High School in the northern suburbs of Chicago.



He's making the move in part because of Quincy's love for basketball.



"I just want to be part of a great basketball culture," Pazanin said.



"Obviously at Quincy basketball is very important (and) I think that really fits me as a coach. I just kind of wanted to work on the girls program and take it to the next step."



Quincy High will be Pazanin's fourth head coaching job in the last six years, which also included stops at Champaign Central and Chillicothe IVC.



Along with his coaching responsibilities Pazanin will teach special education at the high school.