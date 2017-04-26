Police, Ameren try to brighten neighborhood and deter crime

The Quincy Police Department and Ameren Illinois teamed up to shed light on a high-crime neighborhood.

Officers patrolled the area around 4th and Sycamore Wednesday, but not because of a crime. They replaced light bulbs on resident's porches.

"These bulbs are more energy efficient," Officer Kelly VanderMaiden said. "So someone can leave this light on to deter crime and not have to pay a higher electric bill."

VanderMaiden said some people don't realize the safety aspects.

"People can see, and more importantly, people can be seen if it's dark and they are doing something they shouldn't be doing," VanderMaiden explained.

Officers went to door-to-door and replaced light bulbs at more than 100 homes in the area. The goal was to better illuminate the neighborhood and promote safety. Kelli Gooding received a light bulb. She thinks it's great officers and Ameren Illinois started the initiative.

"That's something not everyone has time to get done," Gooding said. "You forget about it, that they are taking that step to make the neighborhood safer is wonderful."

Gooding believes crime is a problem all around the city and just taking small steps, like leaving a porch light on, is good practice.

"It's important to give the impression somebody is there," Gooding explained. "People are going to be less likely to mess with the house if they're going to encounter somebody there."

She hopes Wednesday's community outreach wasn't a one-time public service.

"I think it would be wonderful to expand it," Gooding added. "It would be great to see it in every neighborhood."

Officers also said another step to deter crime is getting to know your neighbors. That way you can help one another and look out for anything suspicious. Ameren officials said they also did a similar event in Macomb. There aren't anymore events planned right now, but they hope to bring it to another area of town in the future.