Keokuk High School starting new workforce program

Maddi Miller said that she thinks it would be beneficial to add more job shadowing opportunities.

Students at Keokuk High School may soon be getting even more workforce experience.

Keokuk High School plans to increase the number of hands-on experiences for students.

Kara Kavanagh is a junior at Keokuk High School. She said on Monday that she's interested in studying education, so she's been shadowing teachers in the district.

"I get to work with kids and help them with their spelling, and their letters, and it's really cool to be able to get out into the community, and be able to actually see if I would like what I'm hoping to do in the future." Kavanagh said.

Principal Adam Magliari added that the high school has been looking to provide even more students with the opportunity to have workforce experience. They've decided to do so through the Variety of Education and Real World Experience program, or Vertex for short.

"We're going to start recruiting next year, and in our fields of industrial technology, business, nursing, and anything else too that students are interested in interning." Magliari said.



Health Occupations Instructor Jessica Koehler is one of the teachers who's been working on the Vertex Program.

"We sit here in my classes and we talk about different health careers, but it's so different to actually get out to the real world and see what they do versus talking about them." Koehler said.

Junior Maddi Miller is one of Koehler's students, and she said that she thinks adding more opportunities for her classmates is very beneficial.

"I think it's great that we're getting more classes so then I feel like it would prepare kids better for their futures." Miller said.

Koehler added that the next step in the process of getting the program ready, is reaching out to area businesses to see if they would be interested in participating.