Families get help paying for Catholic education

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

More families are getting help to send their kids to Catholic school next year.

Wednesday, nearly 500 Quincy families received scholarships from the Gene Grawe Fund. Fundraising efforts throughout the year brought in over $250,000 to help offset the cost of Catholic tuition.

President JoAnn Witte says she feels blessed to help families in her father's name.

"The families are appreciative," Witte said. "It gets expensive. It costs a lot of money for Catholic education, whether someone gets $50, or one family's getting over $3,000 to help pay for their schooling at Quincy Notre Dame."

Since the scholarship began in 2006, nearly $1.5 million has been given out. Families can buy gift cards at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Quincy to continue to support the fund.

