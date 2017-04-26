QPS to start after school care program - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS to start after school care program

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Public School board unanimously approved a pilot after-school daycare program at the new Monroe school on Wednesday.

The program will first be open to QPS employees at the rate of $3.50 an hour per child, and then any remaining spots will be open to QPS families at $4.00 an hour per child.

"There are some great childcare providers out there that are doing a good job," Superintendent Roy Webb said. "But there's still a need we've been told by both families of our kids in the school district, and by our own employees that there's a need out there."

Webb added that if the program is successful, the district would look into adding before-school care as well, and expanding it to all of the new elementary schools. 

The board also approved a bid for asbestos removal at the Baldwin School site for the price of $255,320, which was 11% higher than anticipated.

The board also approved leasing 22 school buses for $241,908 and the naming committee presented 15 potential names for the new elementary schools.

Also, the board voted to submit a petition to annex the 12th Street school site to the city of Quincy. One of the main reasons is to use Quincy water.

