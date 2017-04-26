Quincy students participate in art outreach program - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy students participate in art outreach program

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Students from Washington School went to the Quincy Art Center Wednesday as part of the smART Kids program.

The Quincy Art Center's Art Outreach Program provides visual arts education to elementary students at Quincy Public Schools. 

 Students learned about and explored current exhibits as well as made an original piece of artwork.  

