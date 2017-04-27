Wednesday's Area Scores - April 26

**High School Golf, Boys**
(CCC Tournament)
-- Team Results (Top 5 Listed)
1) Palmyra: 315
2) Macon: 364
3) Centralia: 368
4) Clark County: 382
5) Highland: 383
-- Top Individuals (all earn First Team All-CCC)
1) Noah Wilson (Palmyra): 72
2) Laithan Sublette (Palmyra): 77
3) Lane Hammond (Palmyra): 79
4) Hunter Feldewerth (Louisiana): 82
T-5) Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby): 86
T-5) Tanner Brandow (Centralia): 86
**College Golf, Women's**
-- Lindenwood's Dakota Limkemann (Southeastern HS) carded three-round total of 231 (+15) to win MIAA Championship medalist honors
**High School Baseball**
Scotland County: 12
Putnam County: 2
Aaron Buford: 4-5, 5 RBI's
Justin McKee: WP, 8 K's
Centralia: 0
Clark County: 2
Zeb Riney: CG, 9 K's
**High School Softball**
Western: 3
Central: 11
Brey Genenbacher: WP, 11 K's
Monmouth-Roseville: 3
Bushnell/WP: 5
**High School Track and Field**
-- Monroe City wins both team titles
*Multiple Event Winners*
McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain): Long Jump/Triple Jump
Ananiah Talton (Monroe City): Shot Put/Discus
