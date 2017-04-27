Wednesday's Area Scores - April 26

Noah Wilson carded a 72 to win CCC medalist honors and help lead the Palmyra to a conference title.

**High School Golf, Boys**



(CCC Tournament)

-- Team Results (Top 5 Listed)

1) Palmyra: 315

2) Macon: 364

3) Centralia: 368

4) Clark County: 382

5) Highland: 383



-- Top Individuals (all earn First Team All-CCC)

1) Noah Wilson (Palmyra): 72

2) Laithan Sublette (Palmyra): 77

3) Lane Hammond (Palmyra): 79

4) Hunter Feldewerth (Louisiana): 82

T-5) Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby): 86

T-5) Tanner Brandow (Centralia): 86





**College Golf, Women's**



-- Lindenwood's Dakota Limkemann (Southeastern HS) carded three-round total of 231 (+15) to win MIAA Championship medalist honors





**High School Baseball**



Scotland County: 12

Putnam County: 2

Aaron Buford: 4-5, 5 RBI's

Justin McKee: WP, 8 K's



Centralia: 0

Clark County: 2

Zeb Riney: CG, 9 K's





**High School Softball**



Western: 3

Central: 11

Brey Genenbacher: WP, 11 K's



Monmouth-Roseville: 3

Bushnell/WP: 5





**High School Track and Field**



-- Monroe City wins both team titles



*Multiple Event Winners*

McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain): Long Jump/Triple Jump

Ananiah Talton (Monroe City): Shot Put/Discus