Keokuk Signing Day: Forward progress for Pezley, Ames, Thompson

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -- Keokuk High School was a busy place Wednesday afternoon.



Eight student athletes made their college commitments official, including a pair of girls basketball players.



Makenzie Pezley is heading north to continue her hoops career at Southeastern Community College while Kaci Ames has chosen Luther College.



Both played a key role in the Lady Chiefs run to the region final last season and plan to carry that momentum forward.



"I'm really excited to start this next chapter and to continue playing basketball," Pezley said.



"It's all kind of unreal knowing that I'm never going to be playing in our gym again, but I figured make a new place home."



According to Ames, "My biggest reason I chose Luther was because of the nursing program and medical program they offer. I have always wanted to work at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and now I get an opportunity to live in Minnesota, and do that while I am there. That was a big reason."



Another of the elite eight who signed on the dotted line was Gavin Thompson.



He has accepted the challenge of playing not one, but two sports at Central College.



Thompson will suit up on the football field and baseball diamond, and he's more than ready to juggle it all.



"I'm definitely excited but I'm definitely nervous as well," Thompson admitted.



"Throughout my high school career, I've played a sport every season. I'm kind of used to having to cram in sports and schoolwork, and I've always had good grades. Hopefully I'll be able to transfer that over to college but I also realize that college is definitely a lot harder than high school is."



