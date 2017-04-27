Keokuk grocery store to close, hardware store to expand

Ace Hardware is expanding while Save-A-Lot will be closing.

A store in Keokuk is expanding, but that means a grocery store next door will be closed for good.

Niemann Foods Director of Consumer Affairs Gerry Kettler said Ace Hardware will be expanding by adding a lumberyard to the store. Meanwhile, Save-A-Lot, which shares a building with Ace and is also owned by Niemann Foods will be closing, according to Kettler.

Kettler said the lumberyard will be going into the area which is currently occupied by Save-A-Lot.

"We feel that the lumberyard will better serve the customers in the Keokuk area," Kettler said.

Kettler said the employees at Save-A-Lot will have the opportunity to continue working for Niemann Foods in another capacity.

The closing out sale at Save-A-Lot will begin Friday and the lumberyard is expected to be completed this fall, according to Kettler.

A specific closing date for Save-A-Lot was not available.