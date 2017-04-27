Preparing basement sump pumps for heavy rain

With a lot of rain in the forecast, experts say now is the time for anyone with a basement capable of flooding to make sure sump pump systems are ready to do their job.

David Keck, owner of Keck Plumbing in Quincy says making sure you have a back-up battery system or alternative way to keep your pump running in case of a power outage is the first step.

Keck says with water already soaked into the ground from the recent rainfall, one dose of heavy rain could send water into your basement in a hurry if your pump isn't working properly...

"You might not notice it because all of that water dissipates underneath your concrete floor," he said. "You might not notice it, that could take a while but if you get a two to three inch rain that's going to speed up the process."

Along with a back-up system to make sure your pump runs in case of a power outage, there's something else that can cause major issues

Keck says if the pump itself is running correctly some of the most common issues comes from problems with the pipe that carries water outside of a home.

"Make sure that the discharge, where the water discharges from the house has a feasible way to get away from the house. You don't want it to recycle and come back into the sump pit. Make sure that the pipe, if it's carried away from the house that there's no obstructions in there either."

Keck says another thing to keep an eye on is the water level inside the main sump pump hole. If it's 6-inches or closer to the top - it likely means the pump isn't working correctly and may need to call a professional.