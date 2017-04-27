Possible names for new QPS schools revealed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Possible names for new QPS schools revealed

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Public Schools naming committee presented fifteen possible names to the school board this week.

The committee was compiled of 30 community members, and trimmed the list of potential names down from 150.

The committee chose several potential names connected to Quincy's history including Dr. Richard Eels, Parker S. Gates, Sarah Atwater Denman, Lincoln-Douglas, Dr, Abbey Fox Rooney, Herbert R. Jackson, Paul Tibbets, Jr. and Cora Agnes Benneson

Other names for consideration were Bluffs, Mill Creek, Prairie Ridge, Hillside, Harvest Meadow, Cedar Creek and Bayview.

You can view the backgrounds on the people connected to Quincy history below:

