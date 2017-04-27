Tri-State food pantry keeping doors open

Just days away from closing its doors for good, a Tri-State food pantry finds a way to stay open.

The Barry food pantry was set to close Friday unless someone stepped in to replace the manager who resigned earlier this month. That means hundreds of families will be able to keep relying on the pantry for food.

Barry Resident Kathleen Reynolds takes care of her three great grand kids. She uses the Barry Food pantry to put food on the table when times get tough.

"The food pantry really helps us out because all we have is our social security," Reynolds said. "On into to the second or third week, it really helps."

Reynolds said she's glad to hear the pantry will stay open as the food pantry board approved Gracie Churchill as the new manager. Reynold said the pantry helps the entire county.

"Seniors can help by their medicine a little better," Reynolds said. "Younger people will have more food for their kids. it's very very important."

With the new manager, the Barry Food Pantry will soon be full and ready to serve over 400 families in Pike County.

"Our biggest challenge right now is going to be getting food and our money back up and everything up and running," Churchill said.

The previous manager resigned at the beginning of the month leaving the pantry no choice but to close unless they found a manager. Churchill now takes over and has big goals for the pantry, but will need the help of the community.

"To make it bigger and even better," Churchill said. "With the community's help, and we do have an awful lot of community's support, I'm sure that can happen."

For Reynolds, it's one less thing to worry about.

"I know a lot of people will say at least we have a meal today by the food pantry being able to go on," Reynolds added.

The manager position is an unpaid volunteer position, meaning the food pantry hours may need to be adjusted to fit the schedule of all the volunteers. The board met Thursday night to discuss the future schedule.

