War monument honoring local heroes has new home

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
The monument being moved to it's new home
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The statue known as the "Soldier in the Field" has a new home at the Downey House Museum in Memphis, Missouri.

It was moved from a farm outside of Memphis because the land will soon be for sale. Scotland County Historian Dr. Larry Wiggins who spearheaded the move says the statue holds special meaning to residents.

"It's got all the soldiers name who died in WWI from Scotland County," Wiggins said. "So a lot of the people have relatives that died in WWI and so that's one reason they gave the donations so we could move it back."

The head of the statue is undergoing further preservation, and hopes are that it will be finished in the next few weeks.

The monument will be officially dedicated during a ceremony on Memorial Day.
 

