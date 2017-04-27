Man arrested for suspected DWI after motorcycle crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested for suspected DWI after motorcycle crash

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Part of a highway in northeast Missouri was shut down Thursday afternoon because of a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened on Highway 156 at the Knox and Lewis county line around 4:15 p.m.

Lewis County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Rob Power said the rider was a LaBelle, Missouri, man, who was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The man was not identified by police.

Power said the driver was taken to Blessing Hospital. He said the rider had moderate scratches and bruising to his hands and arms.

Hwy 156 was down to one lane as they cleaned up the area.

