MoDOT asking for public's input on intersections

Residents said they have seen many close calls

One of the intersections residents said was dangerous

There's a push for changes at two intersections along Highway 61 in Northeast Missouri. Residents said the intersection can be so dangerous, often times they avoid taking that route all together.

"For the past five years that we've lived here, it's been a pretty dangerous spot,” said driver Mike Lehnabauer.

"I've seen the accidents, I've seen close calls,” said Shellie Lehnabauer, another driver. “People will hurry up and try to get across the interstate to the middle and then hurry up and try to get to the other side too. It's very dangerous,” she said.

MoDOT has taken note of residents concerns and created a citizen's advisory group asking for opinions from the community and local businesses.

"They need to revise the lanes and maybe put in something where the traffic can get off a little further,” said Mike.

That's just what MoDOT plans to do. They have proposed putting in a J-turn to help control the traffic flow of people entering and exiting the highway.

Business owners like Charlie Ruba are hoping that doesn't affect his store.

"Some of our customers already go through a hassle of roads to get here,” said Charlie Ruba, Owner of Ruba's General Store.

Ruba said he has loyal customers and believes they will come to his store, J-turn or not.

"I don't think it's going to hurt. Maybe slow it down a little until people get used to it,” said Ruba.

The proposed improvements are not able to be funded just yet, but MoDOT is hoping to add them to Missouri's five year transportation program when funding is available.

MoDOT is holding a public meeting on Thursday, May 4th at the Lions Club building in New London at 4:30. The community is welcome to come and express their concerns.