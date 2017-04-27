Hannibal Parks look to attract butterflies - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal Parks look to attract butterflies

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal Parks and Rec. Department is trying to help rebuild the monarch butterfly population, one milkweed plant at a time.

Parks department officials say the monarch butterfly population has dropped drastically in the last 20 years. This is all part of the department's initiative to create an outdoor classroom at Dulany Park. In addition to milkweed and butterflies, there will be wildflowers and bat houses. There will also be signage to inform visitors on the different plants. 

"We are just really trying to provide more informational and interactive walkways for people. We have a lot of pedestrian trails in this area and this will be good for children to do some field trips," said Mary Lynne Richards with the Hannibal Parks and Rec Department. 

They will begin planting next month.

