Officials warn drivers to be prepared for flash flooding

The bridge on Columbus Road in Adams County was washed out by flash flooding in 2015

A car drives through a water covered road. This is incorrect, find a different way instead

During a flash flood, fast falling rain can cause water to rise quickly, covering roads and overflowing creeks and streams.

"At some point in time, when it rains faster than what the ground can absorb we start to see that massive runoff," Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon said. "And is when we start to see creeks fill up and we start to see those flash flooding and people need to be aware of it."

Firefighter Darren Smith is a member of Quincy's water rescue team. He remembers a flash flooding incident from just last year.

"In the vehicle and then the creek come up real fast, overwhelmed the vehicle," Smith said. "Before he knew what happened, he was sitting on top of the vehicle when the fire departments arrived. And then, basically just he needed to get out. So just got lucky and made it to shore."

Smith said a lot of people don't realize the power of water in a flash flood.

"That's one of the first things people will tell the rescuers is they can't believe how fast the water came up or they can't believe how strong that current was," Smith said.

Simon said while it's raining and immediately after, drivers need to slow down. He said if you come across a water covered road, don't cross it, period.

"And if those roads are posted as closed and no traffic through there, heed those warnings and find an alternate route," Simon said. "It's not worth ending up in a life threatening situation."