Macomb Park District to step away from Glenwood Pool

The Macomb Park District will relinquish control of the Glenwood Pool at the end of the summer.

The park board passed a resolution Thursday that sets up a plan to make repairs in the interim. That will at least keep the pool running for the summer, but board president John Hemingway said it just doesn't make sense to keep pouring money into a facility with such a limited lifespan.

Hemingway says the park district has an obligation to keep the pool open this season, but he says the pool is in such poor condition that it's just not worth sinking the money into it. The park district will step down from managing the pool, giving control of the property to the city September 1.

City officials are expected to meet early Monday morning to decide what they'll do with the old pool.