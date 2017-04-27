Macomb Park District to step away from Glenwood Pool - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Macomb Park District to step away from Glenwood Pool

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Connect
A lifeguard at Glenwood Pool in Macomb watches swimmers. (File photo) A lifeguard at Glenwood Pool in Macomb watches swimmers. (File photo)

The Macomb Park District will relinquish control of the Glenwood Pool at the end of the summer.

The park board passed a resolution Thursday that sets up a plan to make repairs in the interim. That will at least keep the pool running for the summer, but board president John Hemingway said it just doesn't make sense to keep pouring money into a facility with such a limited lifespan.

Hemingway says the park district has an obligation to keep the pool open this season, but he says the pool is in such poor condition that it's just not worth sinking the money into it. The park district will step down from managing the pool, giving control of the property to the city September 1.

City officials are expected to meet early Monday morning to decide what they'll do with the old pool.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.