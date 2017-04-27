Property Tax freeze a hard bargain for some local residents - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Property Tax freeze a hard bargain for some local residents

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Some local residents feel a property tax freeze should go into effect in Illinois.
David Willing mows his lawn. He feels property taxes are too high in Adams County.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Still no state budget in Illinois and gridlock over property taxes appears to be the dividing line.

Republicans insist on freezing resident's property taxes before agreeing on a budget. Some local residents agree property taxes should be frozen. David Willing says he feels property taxes are too high in Adams County. He wants to see them frozen or rolled back to help homeowners. 

Larry Householder agrees and says he's seen his property tax go up every year. Householder is retired and says it's hard to pay for it all on a fixed income..

"It's rough paying property taxes, insurance and your utility bills which, especially in the winter, are high," Householder explained.

Adams County officials say while they understand residents want to freeze their taxes, county services rely on the dollars. County Board chairman Les Post says, for example, the Adams County Ambulance District relies on the funding for half of its budget. Freezing property taxes could become concerning if costs continue to rise.

"As we spend down our reserves and as things change, we won't have the ability to raise additional revenue should an emergency arrive," Post said.

This comes after suburban mayors banded together against property tax freeze. They hope to push Governor Bruce Rauner and lawmakers to end the two-year budget stalemate.

