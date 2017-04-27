John Wood's McKenzie plans to seize opportunity at East Central

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Gabe McKenzie caught the eye of many in the recruiting process.



And for good reason.



He capped off his John Wood career as one of the top players in all of junior college basketball.



The former Canton star put an end to his Trail Blazer career Thursday by signing his national letter of intent with NCAA Division II East Central University in Oklahoma where he will hook up with another Canton High School alum, and East Central assistant coach, Aaron Hill.



"They recruited me when I was a senior (in high school). I knew the coach, I knew some of the guys, (and) I knew Aaron obviously really well," McKenzie said.



"I think getting away from home, that was my best option, and they provided me a really good opportunity to be competitive and to be on a good team."



McKenzie ended his two-year stint at the Student Activity Center with conference, and region. Player of the Year honors, and he was named Second Team All-American.



John Wood head coach Brad Hoyt calls McKenzie tougher than nails.



"At the end of the day he's just one of those guys that really wants to win," Hoyt explained.



"From basketball stand point, he's versatile and can rebound it. We used him a little bit differently this year (and) I think that really showcased his skill set. They're getting a great kid, good student, and a really good basketball player."



McKenzie averaged 17 points and eight rebounds a game last season and exits the John Wood program in the Top 10 in scoring and field goals made.