Keokuk Signing Day: Herr, Brewer advance athletic careers in-state

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -- There was an unquestioned commitment of intrigue at Wednesday's signing ceremony at Keokuk High School.



Allie Herr is heading to the University of Iowa to continue her rowing career.



She's looking forward to the opportunity that awaits.



"I always love trying new sports and unique things like that. I just happened upon it on University of Iowa's camps website and went to a couple clinics," Herr said.



"I am so excited to compete hopefully. Probably not too much my first year, but it's just exciting. I don't really know what to expect yet."



Herr's classmate also signed on the dotted line.



Addie Brewer is staying in the Hawkeye State by pledging Simpson College swimming.



She says Simpson will offer her plenty more than just a swimming pool.



"I'm really excited to be going to college. I'm ready to start a new part of my life," Brewer indicated.



"I've lived in a small town my whole life. Simpson college is in Indianola which is kind of like Keokuk, but it's right next to Des Moines. It's really good for internships and future job opportunities."



In all, eight Keokuk athletes made their commitments official.



