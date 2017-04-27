Community members tour new Quincy school

Community members got their first look Thursday inside the new elementary school at the Monroe site.

Aaron White is a Monroe Elementary parent and was impressed with the new building.

"Well it's really nice." White said. "I mean obviously they spared no expense and looked at the details. I love the color coating. I think that will be enjoyable for the kids."

As part of their Spring Fling celebration, families got the chance to tour the new building and see the progress.

Principal Brian Trowbridge said the tours also allowed students to get more acclimated to their new surroundings.

"It's a very important part of the change process for parents and for students, just to begin to be comfortable with the new environment that we're going to be moving into." Trowbridge said.

Trowbridge also discussed the benefits of having a new facility and the positive impact it can have on education.

"It's gonna give us a lot of new opportunities to try different ways of getting our curriculum, and our academics to our students." Trowbridge said.

Parents like White said that they see value in the $89 million referendum that's bringing new schools to the area.

Thursday's tour reaffirmed that belief for White.

"I'm a firm believer in education, and so when tax dollars are being funneled towards education in a reasonable way, I think it's always a dollar well spent." White said.