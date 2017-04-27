Quincy High School FFA begins first highway project

Drivers may notice a stretch of road on the east side of Quincy is looking cleaner than usual. That's because Quincy High School's FFA group started their first Adopt-a-Highway Project.

This after Melrose Township approached them about tending to the section of 63rd street between Broadway and State Street. This is one of the bigger projects the FFA group has taken on in its first year at the high school.

"We've really opened some eyes this year as far as Quincy being an agricultural community and not everybody understands that. They just assume since you're in town it doesn't effect them," said FFA Advisor Kelly Weiman.

The group is taking charge of the roadside cleanup in the long term and they'll be back maintaining it four to six times a year.