Thursday's Area Scores - April 27

**High School Baseball**
Centralia: 0
Palmyra: 3
Jacob Kroeger: CG, 10 K's
Jory Maddox: HR
Knox County: 3
Clark County: 13
Caleb Lapsley: 4-4, 2 doubles
Zeb Riney: HR, 3 RBI's
Wellsville-Middletown: 0
Bowling Green: 13
West Hancock: 3
Central: 8
Cruz Meier: WP, 3-run HR
Will Fox: 2-run HR
West Central: 0
Brown County: 5
Joe Hendricker: CG 1-hitter, 16 K's (2-3, RBI)
Rushville/Industry: 11
PORTA: 6
Alex Kettering: 3-4, 2 RBI's
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Fort Madison: 2
Keokuk: 4
Skylar Johnston: Hat trick, assist
Quincy High: 0
15) St. Thomas Aquinas: 4
-- Tournament of Champions
Hannibal: 9
Mexico: 1
Shelby Stine: 4 goals
Kaylee Falconer: 2 goals, 3 assists
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Holy Trinity: 2
Danville: 5
Ben Tinguely/Adam Rauenbuehler: goals
**High School Softball**
Macomb: 0
Illini West: 10
Lara Pence: CG 1-hitter, 9 K's
Rylie Harrell: 4 RBI's
Central: 10
West Hancock: 0
Jacey Nall: CG 2-hitter, 13 K's
Beardstown: 11
QND: 4
Shae McWilliams: Grand slam
Carly Wilson: 2-run HR
West Central: 1
Brown County: 4
Hailey Alsup: CG, 6 K's (2 RBI's)
Griggsville-Perry: 3
JX Routt: 8
Devin Battefeld: 2 RBI's
**High School Track and Field**
(Titan Relays)
-- Central (girls) and Biggsville West Central (boys) win team titles
*Multiple Event Winners*
Lauren Glick (Central): 100M Hurdles/Long Jump
Alyssa Lubbert (QHS): Shot Put/Discus
Andy Bird (West Hancock): Shot Put/Discus
(Knox County Relays)
-- Salisbury (girls) and Knox County (boys) win team titles
*Multiple Event Winners*
Jessica Anderson (Knox County): 400M/3200M
Noah Talton (Knox County): 100M/200M
Logan Miller (Knox County): Shot Put/Javelin
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.