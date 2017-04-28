Thursday's Area Scores - April 27

Jacob Kroeger threw a complete game and struck out 10 Centralia hitters in Palmyra's 3-0 win.

**High School Baseball**



Centralia: 0

Palmyra: 3

Jacob Kroeger: CG, 10 K's

Jory Maddox: HR



Knox County: 3

Clark County: 13

Caleb Lapsley: 4-4, 2 doubles

Zeb Riney: HR, 3 RBI's



Wellsville-Middletown: 0

Bowling Green: 13



West Hancock: 3

Central: 8

Cruz Meier: WP, 3-run HR

Will Fox: 2-run HR



West Central: 0

Brown County: 5

Joe Hendricker: CG 1-hitter, 16 K's (2-3, RBI)



Rushville/Industry: 11

PORTA: 6

Alex Kettering: 3-4, 2 RBI's





**High School Soccer, Girls**



Fort Madison: 2

Keokuk: 4

Skylar Johnston: Hat trick, assist



Quincy High: 0

15) St. Thomas Aquinas: 4

-- Tournament of Champions



Hannibal: 9

Mexico: 1

Shelby Stine: 4 goals

Kaylee Falconer: 2 goals, 3 assists





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Holy Trinity: 2

Danville: 5

Ben Tinguely/Adam Rauenbuehler: goals





**High School Softball**



Macomb: 0

Illini West: 10

Lara Pence: CG 1-hitter, 9 K's

Rylie Harrell: 4 RBI's



Central: 10

West Hancock: 0

Jacey Nall: CG 2-hitter, 13 K's



Beardstown: 11

QND: 4

Shae McWilliams: Grand slam

Carly Wilson: 2-run HR



West Central: 1

Brown County: 4

Hailey Alsup: CG, 6 K's (2 RBI's)



Griggsville-Perry: 3

JX Routt: 8

Devin Battefeld: 2 RBI's





**High School Track and Field**



(Titan Relays)

-- Central (girls) and Biggsville West Central (boys) win team titles



*Multiple Event Winners*

Lauren Glick (Central): 100M Hurdles/Long Jump

Alyssa Lubbert (QHS): Shot Put/Discus

Andy Bird (West Hancock): Shot Put/Discus



(Knox County Relays)

-- Salisbury (girls) and Knox County (boys) win team titles



*Multiple Event Winners*

Jessica Anderson (Knox County): 400M/3200M

Noah Talton (Knox County): 100M/200M

Logan Miller (Knox County): Shot Put/Javelin