Rauner-Madigan budget meeting prompts encouraging statements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan met briefly to discuss what has been a two-year budget stalemate.

Madigan noted after the meeting Thursday that there's a growing cry from school superintendents, human services providers and credit-rating houses to adopt a full year state budget. The state has been without a budget since June 2015 - the longest of any state in at least 80 years. But he emphasized he and Rauner have agreed to short-term deals when focusing on the budget.

Rauner has insisted on business-friendly regulatory changes before adopting a budget which many agree must include an income-tax increase. He said in a statement that Madigan "hinted" that he might support a budget "with changes that will help create jobs," fund education and reduce property taxes.

