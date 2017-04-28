Illinois proposes electronic hunting licenses - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois proposes electronic hunting licenses

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The bill would allow hunters in Illinois to use electronic licenses. The bill would allow hunters in Illinois to use electronic licenses.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Proposed legislation in Illinois could soon make the hunter licensing process faster and easier. 

The senate approved a bill introduced by Senator Jil Tracy of Quincy. It would allow hunters to use electronic licenses instead of traditional physical copies.

Kelsey Taylor with GameMasters in Quincy said it would help area hunters and save them a trip to town.

"Some people may have to time it up with where they're going to come into Quincy next, or have to make a special trip, where in this process they wouldn't necessarily have to do that," Taylor said.

The bill will now head to the Illinois house.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.