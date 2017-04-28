Illinois proposes electronic hunting licenses

The bill would allow hunters in Illinois to use electronic licenses.

Proposed legislation in Illinois could soon make the hunter licensing process faster and easier.

The senate approved a bill introduced by Senator Jil Tracy of Quincy. It would allow hunters to use electronic licenses instead of traditional physical copies.

Kelsey Taylor with GameMasters in Quincy said it would help area hunters and save them a trip to town.

"Some people may have to time it up with where they're going to come into Quincy next, or have to make a special trip, where in this process they wouldn't necessarily have to do that," Taylor said.

The bill will now head to the Illinois house.