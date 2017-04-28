New Adams County Ambulance facility delayed

Adams County Ambulance crews won't be moving into their new home as soon as expected.

Officials announced Thursday rain delayed construction by 30 days. They're now hoping to move in by early July but, meanwhile are working out contingency plans on where to go if Blessing Hospital doesn't give them an extension at the current facility at 16th and Vermont.

"We're exploring all of our options with multiple entities," said Interim Adams County Ambulance Chief John Simon. "Blessing Hospital is part of that. We don't know exactly what direction we will be going."

Officials also say they cut building costs by several thousand dollars and more cost cuts could be made as construction continues.

