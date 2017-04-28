Police conducting "death investigation" at northeast Missouri ho - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police conducting "death investigation" at northeast Missouri home

Posted:
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Authorities in Lewis County, Missouri said they were conducting a death investigation at a home near Canton, Missouri Thursday night.

Crime tape surrounded a home at 31516 Old Highway 16 near Canton Thursday evening, and investigators were seen going in and out of the house.

Chief Deputy Rob Power with the Lewis County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were investigating a death, but said he couldn't provide any further details. Power said further details would likely be released Friday morning.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.