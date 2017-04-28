Man charged with killing stepfather near Canton

Trooper with Missouri State Highway Patrol at the crime scene.

A Canton, Missouri, man was charged Friday with killing his stepfather the night before, according to the sheriff's office.

Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish stated in a news release that Cody R. Wilson, 19, was charged with one count of murder in the first degree. Parrish said Wilson is accused of shooting David Brooks, 56, to death.

Parrish stated the sheriff's office was called to 31516 Old Monticello Road near Canton at 10:15 p.m. He stated Brooks was found dead in the home.

According to Parrish, Wilson allegedly shot Brooks in the chest with a large caliber handgun.

Parrish stated Wilson was also charged with armed criminal action. Wilson was placed in the Lewis County Jail on a $1 million bond.

