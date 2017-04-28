Walmart cash grab caught on camera

(WFLA) - Police in Winter Haven, Florida are searching for eight people who took more than $1,100 in cash from a Walmart self-checkout register after discovering it was giving improper change.

It all started with a simple purchase.

A man with a large tattoo covering his right shoulder, bought and paid for his items. But, when he realized the machine gave him a twenty instead of a five, he walked out of the camera's view and apparently alerts his friend, who then walks up to the same self-checkout stand and does the exact same thing.

"Immediately, you see them start to come in one by one," Winter Haven Police Spokesperson Jamie Brown said. "Grabbing one item, whether it's a cold drink or a candy bar or pack of gum."

Several children were among those who took money.

