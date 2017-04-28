Woman arrested after crashing into patrol vehicle

A Fort Madison, Iowa, woman was arrested on several charges early Friday morning after she crashed into a patrol vehicle, according to police.

Hamilton Chief of Police Nick Jamerson said an officer pulled over Jennifer Leggett on Highway 136, east of Hamilton, around 2:40 a.m. During the traffic stop, Jamerson said Leffett drove away, leading police on a 16-mile pursuit.

Jamerson said a Hancock County deputy assisted in the pursuit. He said the chase ended when Leggett crashed into the deputy's vehicle on the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Bridge at Niota, Illinois.

Authorities said the patrol vehicle had major damage. No injuries were reported.

According to Jamerson, Leggett was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, criminal damage to state-supported property, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of meth and multiple other traffic violations.

Jamerson said Leggett was placed in the Hancock County Jail, pending a court appearance.