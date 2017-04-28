Afghanistan raid kills Illinois hero

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WEEK) - Two families are in mourning after getting the worst kind of news from Afghanistan.

Two Americans were killed on a raid on ISIS, and one of them, 22-year-old Josh Rodgers was from Central Illinois.

We are learning more about the battle that cost the army ranger Josh Rodgers his life in the same area of Afghanistan where the United States dropped the so called mother of all bombs earlier this month.

The fierce fire fight happening overnight Thursday.

U.S. special operation forces joined by the afghan army attacking ISIS insurgents killing around 40.

But in the battle two U.S. special operators were wounded, medivacted out alive, but later died. A third was grazed by a bullet staying on the battle field.

One of the soldiers who passed was Josh Rodgers. The 22-year-old Ranger graduated from Normal Community High School in 2013, where he played football and track.

Two family members HOI NEWS spoke with said they are still trying to process their grief.

A friend who wanted to remain nameless said Josh was an amazing person and will forever be the most unselfish person they knew.