Bicyclist hit by semi in Macomb

A bicyclist was struck by a semi Friday morning in Macomb, according to Deputy Police Chief Eric Lenardt.

Lenardt said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Jackson St. at 5:44 a.m. where a subject had reportedly been hit by a semi. When police arrived, Lenardt said they found a 26-year-old man who was struck by a passing semi pulling a cattle trailer.

The man had a laceration to his head and was taken to McDonough County Hospital, according to Lenardt.

Lenardt said investigators were searching for the semi, but it was unclear if the driver knew he had struck the bicyclist.