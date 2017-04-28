Quincy garage goes up in flames

Crews responded to a garage fire in Quincy Friday afternoon.

Flames were coming out of the garage, which was located on an alley off Jackson Street, between 18th and 19th streets. Heavy smoke was also coming from the structure.

The fire was also causing the siding on a neighboring garage to melt.

The owner was at the scene and was overheard telling police he had lawnmowers inside.

Several firefighters and EMS were on scene.

Fire officials have not released any information. It's unclear how it started or if anyone was injured.