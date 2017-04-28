Camp Point man arrested on child porn charges

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a Camp Point, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

According to the sheriff's office, Logan Graham was charged Friday with two counts of solicitation of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

Court documents stated Graham was accused of sexual contact with a juvenile between 13 and 17 years of age. He's also accused of possessing lewd photos of the juvenile.

The sheriff's office said the investigation would continue.