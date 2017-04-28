Crosswalk coming to downtown Hannibal

There has always been a crosswalk, but it was not outlined

Shops in Hannibal are hoping that a crosswalk will bring more foot traffic to the south side of Main Street.

Robert Heiser is owner of one of those shops. Heiser has worked at Crescent Jewelry for 63 years, but only recently has he noticed tourists aren't coming over to the south side of Main St. as often.

"We stand out in front on the weekends when we have big tourist traffic and the tourists would walk up to Main St., which didn't have the brick crosswalks going across Broadway, and they would just turn around and go back to the north end,” said Heiser.

He said tourists not realizing that there are shops on the south side of Main Street is making him and other shops lose out on business.

"I was missing the business, Hannibal Arts Council was missing the tourists, the theater wasn't getting as much as they could have possibly gotten. "

That's when they approached Hannibal Public Works to see what could be done. The city decided to put in three red brick crosswalks so that when tourists are walking on the north side, they continue walking south and not stop on the corner.

"Hopefully when tourists come to town and they are strolling down north Main St., they'll see that the same crosswalks are extended across Broadway and go and visit some of those business on the other side of Broadway on south Main St.,” said Michael Dobson, Hannibal 2nd Ward Councilman.

Businesses are just hoping that tourists will follow the red brick road.

"I think they'll know that we are welcoming them over here and that they are wanted. Before that, they didn't see the red carpet that went across and now they will and I hope we get some more business from them,” said Heiser.

The street department started construction last week and they are hoping to have it finished before the busy tourist season.