Big price tag for Prop 1 change - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Big price tag for Prop 1 change

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Board of public works update Board of public works update
BPW has not finalized on engineers BPW has not finalized on engineers
Map of BPW water system Map of BPW water system

The Hannibal Board of Public works has begun taking steps to get rid of ammonia in the city's drinking water.

The first steps BPW is taking could cost around $250,000. They have received a proposal from Black and Veatch Engineers to start looking into designs and studies required to remove the ammonia. 

BPW says the pilot study could take up to a year, but they were only given 90 days to remove the ammonia so they will be seeking legal advice to weigh their options. 

There will be a public meeting on May 8th at 3:00 p.m. at the Board of Public Works discussing the approval of the Black and Veatch approval. The community is welcomed to come to express their concerns. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.