Big price tag for Prop 1 change

The Hannibal Board of Public works has begun taking steps to get rid of ammonia in the city's drinking water.

The first steps BPW is taking could cost around $250,000. They have received a proposal from Black and Veatch Engineers to start looking into designs and studies required to remove the ammonia.

BPW says the pilot study could take up to a year, but they were only given 90 days to remove the ammonia so they will be seeking legal advice to weigh their options.

There will be a public meeting on May 8th at 3:00 p.m. at the Board of Public Works discussing the approval of the Black and Veatch approval. The community is welcomed to come to express their concerns.