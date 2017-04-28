Illinois receives federal grant to help fight opioid crisis - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois receives federal grant to help fight opioid crisis

By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Doctor Dedes said opioids are very effective but also very addictive
Doctor Dedes said opioids are easier to get a hold of now compared to many years ago
Doctor Dedes said side effects include constipation, slower breathing and fatigue
A pain chart at Quincy Medical Group
Doctor Dedes said some examples of opioids include hydrocodone, methadone and morphine
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Nationwide, more than 33,000 deaths from opioid-related overdoses were reported in 2015. In Illinois more than 1,800 people died in 2015, which is a 16 percent increase over 2013.

To help fight the opioid addiction crisis the federal government has given Illinois $16-million for prevention, treatment and recovery services.

Quincy Medical Group's Pain Clinic Director Doctor Howard Dedes said the money is needed to have more resources for patients who need these medications.

"But the problem is that you can build tolerance," Dr. Dedes said. "And once you build tolerance they don't become effective so you try to take more so they are effective. And then you get in this vicious cycle where you're taking too many medications and sometimes because of that you'll take more medicine than you need."

Dr. Dedes said some people can become addicted to opioids and not even realize it. If you or someone you know is increasing the amount of opioids they are taking, contact your health care provider.

