Tri-State university opens Center for Legal Studies

By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Members bless the mock courtroom
Everyone got a tour of the legals study, where students will learn legal writing and research
The tour included the mock courtroom, legals study and the new law library
The new law library will soon be filled with books
QU presented the 2017 John Evans Award to the Honorable Mark Drummond
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Preparing for law school can be difficult, but a local university is doing its part to help its students with the process.

Quincy University formally dedicated its Center for Legal Studies on Friday.

Pre-Law Director Brian Borlas said over the last few years they have been expanding their pre-law program. He said they have a mock courtroom, legal study lab and now a law library, which will soon be filled with books.

Borlas said the goal for the center is to get the students ready for law school.

"So once they're in law school, our students know how to brief a case," Borlas said. "Our students know how to do the rules of evidence, our students know how to argue in court, our students know how to legal writing and research. And that puts them head and shoulders above their competition in their first year of law school."

Also at the dedication, QU presented the 2017 John Evans Award to the Honorable Mark Drummond. The award is given to organizations or individuals who contribute to the intellectual and personal development of students participating in the pre-law program.

