Upcoming job fair to take place in Pittsfield, Illinois

If you're looking for a job or a new one, here's something that might interest you.The Illinois Department of Employment Security will be co-sponsoring an upcoming career fair.

IDES Public Information Officer Bob Gough said you will be able to meet face-to-face with employers who are looking for quality candidates. He said it's a good idea to bring updated resumes, dress for success and be prepared for interviews.

"There are good jobs out there for people who want them," Gough said. "We really are in a fortunate situation here in West Central Illinois to have some quality employers who are looking for help. We just need people to come out and be ready to work."

The job fair will take place May 4, 2017, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 p.m. at the Pike County Farm Bureau in Pittsfield, Illinois.

Here's the list of businesses who are participating and looking to hire:

IL Dept of Corrections (IDOC)

IL State Police (ISP)

IL Dept Employment Security (IDES)

IL Student Assistance Commission (ISAC)

IL Dept of Children & Family Services (DCFS)

IL Dept Humans Services (DHS)

Mo Dept of Corrections

JBS

Dot Foods

The Maschhoffs

Frito Lay

Speed Commerce

Kelly Services

Liberty Village

Harpoles Heartland Lodge

Jellystone Park

