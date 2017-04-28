Upcoming job fair to take place in Pittsfield, Illinois

The Keokuk Union Depot is holding an Open House this weekend.More >>
The Keokuk Union Depot is holding an Open House this weekend.More >>
Nationwide, more than 33 thousand deaths from opioid-related overdoses were reported in 2015. In Illinois more than 18 hundred people died in 2015, which is a 16 percent increase over 2013.More >>
Nationwide, more than 33 thousand deaths from opioid-related overdoses were reported in 2015. In Illinois more than 18 hundred people died in 2015, which is a 16 percent increase over 2013.More >>
Preparing for law school can be difficult, but a local university is doing its part to help its students with the process.More >>
Preparing for law school can be difficult, but a local university is doing its part to help its students with the process.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a Camp Point, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a Camp Point, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.More >>
Police in Winter Haven, Florida, are searching for eight people who took more than $1,100 in cash from a Walmart self-checkout register after discovering it was giving improper change.More >>
Police in Winter Haven, Florida, are searching for eight people who took more than $1,100 in cash from a Walmart self-checkout register after discovering it was giving improper change.More >>
A bicyclist was struck by a semi Friday morning in Macomb, according to Deputy Police Chief Eric Lenardt.More >>
A bicyclist was struck by a semi Friday morning in Macomb, according to Deputy Police Chief Eric Lenardt.More >>
Crews responded to a garage fire Friday afternoon in Quincy.More >>
Crews responded to a garage fire Friday afternoon in Quincy.More >>
Two families are in mourning after getting the worst kind of news from Afghanistan.More >>
Two families are in mourning after getting the worst kind of news from Afghanistan.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, woman was arrested on several charges early Friday morning after she crashed into a patrol vehicle, according to police.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, woman was arrested on several charges early Friday morning after she crashed into a patrol vehicle, according to police.More >>
Drugged driving has accelerated into a bigger problem than at any point in history, according to government data.More >>
Drugged driving has accelerated into a bigger problem than at any point in history, according to government data.More >>