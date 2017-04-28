Upcoming job fair to take place in Pittsfield, Illinois - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Upcoming job fair to take place in Pittsfield, Illinois

Posted:
By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
IDES is co-sponsoring the career fair with the Pike County Economic Development Corporation IDES is co-sponsoring the career fair with the Pike County Economic Development Corporation
The job fair will take place May 4 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Pike County Farm Bureau in Pittsfield The job fair will take place May 4 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Pike County Farm Bureau in Pittsfield
At the fair people will be able to meet face-to-face with employers who are looking for quality candidates At the fair people will be able to meet face-to-face with employers who are looking for quality candidates
For more information you can call Bob Gough at 217-524-1219 For more information you can call Bob Gough at 217-524-1219
You can visit the IDES website You can visit the IDES website
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you're looking for a job or a new one, here's something that might interest you.The Illinois Department of Employment Security will be co-sponsoring an upcoming career fair.

IDES Public Information Officer Bob Gough said you will be able to meet face-to-face with employers who are looking for quality candidates. He said it's a good idea to bring updated resumes, dress for success and be prepared for interviews. 

"There are good jobs out there for people who want them," Gough said. "We really are in a fortunate situation here in West Central Illinois to have some quality employers who are looking for help. We just need people to come out and be ready to work."

The job fair will take place May 4, 2017, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 p.m. at the Pike County Farm Bureau in Pittsfield, Illinois. 

Here's the list of businesses who are participating and looking to hire: 
IL Dept of Corrections (IDOC)
IL State Police (ISP)
IL Dept Employment  Security (IDES)
IL Student Assistance Commission (ISAC)
IL Dept of Children & Family Services (DCFS)
IL Dept Humans Services (DHS)
Mo Dept of Corrections
JBS
Dot Foods
The Maschhoffs
Frito Lay
Speed Commerce
Kelly Services
Liberty Village
Harpoles Heartland Lodge
Jellystone Park
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.