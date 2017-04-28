Canton residents react to fatal shooting

The Lewis County Sheriff's office was called to the house at 10:15pm on Thursday.

Sheriff David Parrish said that incidents like Thursday night's are rare occasions.

Canton residents said they were surprised by the crime.

19-year-old Cody Wilson of Canton has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of shooting his stepfather, 56-year-old David Brooks multiple times.

The crime sent shock waves through the Canton community on Friday.

"It's surprising to be honest." Culver-Stockton student Austin Roth said, "I've been here for.. this is my second year at Culver, and I've never heard anything like that and its such a small town you don't really expect something like that to happen here."

Longtime Canton resident, Geordan Hausdorf, added that murders in the area are almost unheard of.

"There was a murder here in like the 90s, and I still think about it from time to time just because it's something so oddball that you don't think of happening here." Hausdorf said.

Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish said that he understands why people are shaken.

"This is an isolated incident, and luckily for us in Lewis County, they are rare incidents." Parrish said.

Hausdorf also said that the next step is the healing process. He encouraged Canton residents to reach out to their neighbors.

"It doesn't really happen that often down here so when it does, it's just something that the community has to get through together." Hausdorf said.