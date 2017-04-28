Keokuk Signing Day: Wartburg lands Wessel, Johnston

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -- Keokuk seniors Alyssa Wessel and Skyler Johnston may be joining different athletic programs, but they are going to the same school.



Wessel and Johnston are heading to Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.



Wessel will continue her playing days on the basketball court while Johnston chose soccer at the next level.



Both realize the challenge that's in front of them and they are confident they can excel.



"I'm excited to move up to the next level but I'm also kind of nervous because I haven't really been away from my family all that much," Wessel said.



"Now I'm just going off on my own (and) that's pretty scary, but I'm definitely ready for it."



According to Johnston, "My biggest challenge is probably trying to compete with the other girls, and trying to keep up my hard work and dedication knowing that there are better (players) on the team. (I know) I have to work a little bit harder."



A total of eight Chiefs signed on the dotted line earlier this week, including Reade Reiter who's bound for Simpson College where he will play tennis.