Quincy University hosted a science family fun night for kids of all ages.

Friday's event focused on the biological defense systems of humans, animals and plants and included information about the various immune systems and reflexes of each organism.

Science family fun night has been going on for seven years and was designed to keep kids interested in science, even as they get older.

"We kind of wanted to just foster that natural curiosity that younger kids have in science and get them more interested so that hopefully as the subject becomes more difficult, they kind of keep that interest and know that it's worthwhile to study," said QU Associate Professor Kimberly Hale.

Quincy University hosts Science Family Fun Night twice a year with one event in the spring and the other in the fall.