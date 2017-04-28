Businesses give tips to avoid flooded basements

Maguire also says make sure to seal up cracks in the foundation.

Maguire says make sure the water drains away from the home.

Tim Maguire with Servpro says make sure the gutter is clean to allow proper draining.

Expected heavy rainfall this weekend has local restoration businesses anticipating a lot of business.

"My crews are on standby all weekend," Tim Maguire, owner of Servpro in Quincy, said. "We've also talked with other franchises in the area. So if Quincy gets hit really hard, we're able to call them in."

Maguire says there are common mistakes residents make that leads to water getting in the basement.

"Drainage from the house," Maguire explained. "If your yard isn't grated properly you can have backup along your foundation."

He also says make sure the gutter is cleaned out so water drains properly. Check around the house to make sure there aren't spots for the water to build up next to the foundation.

"The ground goes away from your house," Maguire added. "You don't want anything going towards the house. So when the rain comes down, you don't want it pooling."

Lastly, if you have boxes stored in the basement, get them off the ground or put into plastic tubs.

"Too many times we see customers lose a lot of stuff that's wet or very valuable to them because it wasn't up off the ground," Maguire explained.

Maguire says take time out each year to seal any cracks in the foundation. These tips can help avoid costly repairs that Maguire said can range from $5,000 to $20,000 or more.