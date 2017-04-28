Fundraiser helps organization feed hungry families

One of the artworks up for bidding at the Horizons fundraiser.

Many local families struggle to put food on the table and a local organization received some help to feed that need.

Horizons held its Hope for Horizons fundraiser Friday. This is one of the organizations biggest events of the year to raise money for day-to-day operating costs.

Executive Director Sarah Stephens says between the food pantry and soup kitchen, the costs add up to keep residents fed, but it's all worth it.

"Fundraisers are so important for us to keep our doors open," Stephens said. "It helps bring awareness to not only the hunger issues faced by so many, but also how important it is for us to have the support of our community, so we can raise these funds to provide the services that we do."

Organizers hope to raise $20,000 this year. Last year the event raised $15,000 and that only covers one month of operating expenses.