Getting the Point: Area athletes adapt to javelin in Missouri

At the Dennis Hancock Memorial Track Meet in Monroe City the meet's official beginning was signaled by the national anthem, however, before even the Star Spangled Banner was played the loud speakers echoed with the announcement that the javelin would be thrown that day at the meet.



In any other state this announcement might seem weird, however, in Missouri the javelin is still a young sport.



Though one of the oldest sports in the world, the javelin was added as an official MSHSAA event this year after teams participated in a state-wide trial run in 2016.



With the new event added, some athletes couldn't help but pick up the spear.



"I kind of somewhat did it as a joke," admits Monroe City's McKenzie West.



"Then I wasn't really joking about it but I didn't think I'd be very good at it. It's fun and it's new."



After last year's trial run, MSHSAA gave schools the green light to record and count scores from the event.



"We just started spending some time last year to get some kids acclimated to throwing it and the foot work and tried to get a year ahead of the game," said Monroe City track & field coach David Kirby.



Though one of the oldest sports in the world the javelin is new to Missouri which means that athletes and coaches alike are trying to figure out the finer points.



"There really is a lot more to it than throwing it like a baseball," joked Knox County's Logan Miller.



"I figured that out over the past couple of meets and it's been really fun trying to figure it out."



What the Javelin offers, says Kirby, is the opportunity for a new type of athlete to excel on the field.



"Some of the taller kids maybe don't have the strength to throw a shot put," he said.



"They're able to step onto a runway in javelin and set their body right and be able to really make a name for themselves."



And the best way an athlete can make a name for himself/herself is to be one of the throwers that claims a javelin state title for the first time in state history.



